The biggest beauty shift of 2026 is here — and it starts before foundation. The viral underpainting technique is redefining base makeup, giving you a naturally sculpted, flawless finish without the heavy look.

In the world of makeup, there's a new technique everyone's talking about: 'underpainting'. Boss, this method completely flips the script on how we've been doing our makeup for years. Usually, we apply foundation first and then go in with contour and blush. But underpainting is the total opposite—you apply these products *before* your foundation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Experts say this technique gives your skin a 'natural finish' without that heavy, caked-on makeup feel. Let's get into the details.

What exactly is underpainting?

This technique went global thanks to celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips. She's the secret behind the amazing, glowing looks of celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Instead of painting colours on top of your skin, underpainting creates a 'glow from within' effect, making it look like the colour is coming from your skin itself.

Here's how you do it:

Follow these simple steps to master the underpainting technique:

Primer: First, prep your skin. Moisturise it well and then apply a good primer.

First, prep your skin. Moisturise it well and then apply a good primer. Contour and Highlight: Before touching your foundation, contour your cheekbones and forehead. Apply concealer under your eyes and wherever else you need it.

Before touching your foundation, contour your cheekbones and forehead. Apply concealer under your eyes and wherever else you need it. Blush: You can apply your blush at this stage too. Pro-tip: Cream or liquid products work best for underpainting.

You can apply your blush at this stage too. Pro-tip: Cream or liquid products work best for underpainting. Foundation: Finally, apply a sheer or light-coverage foundation over everything. Use a beauty blender to gently dab it in. This gives you a seamless look without smudging the colours underneath.

The Main Benefits:

No-Makeup Look: You won't get those harsh lines that sometimes appear when you apply blush and contour over foundation. Everything just melts into the skin.

You won't get those harsh lines that sometimes appear when you apply blush and contour over foundation. Everything just melts into the skin. Long-Lasting: Since the colours are locked in under the foundation, your makeup is less likely to smudge or fade through the day.

Since the colours are locked in under the foundation, your makeup is less likely to smudge or fade through the day. Natural Glow: This method lets your skin breathe and looks super natural. It's perfect for both daily wear and party scenes.

In short, instead of hiding your face behind a thick layer of foundation, underpainting helps define your features and gives you a brilliant, natural glow. For anyone who dislikes the heavy makeup look and wants to enhance their natural beauty, this 2026 makeup hack is a total winner.