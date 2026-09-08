Planning Goa Trip? Add These 5 Iconic Bollywood Movie Locations to Your List
Discover 5 iconic Bollywood shooting locations in Goa that you can visit in real life. From Chapora Fort to Parra Road and famous film spots, explore the places that brought Bollywood scenes to life.
Goa locations in Bollywood
Goa is not just about beaches, party scene and beautiful sunsets. In the course of many years, Bollywood directors have been using various locations from forts to village streets in Goa, heritage sites and beautiful coastal locations to make the films look more authentic. There were even such popular film locations which movie lovers have been adding into their itinerary after watching their favourite films in Goa.
If you enjoy Bollywood movies and would like to visit some famous locations from your favourite films, here are five of them you might consider for your trip.
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Divar Island — Finding Fanny
Finding Fanny is a movie that has presented a different side of Goa with its filming in the Divar Island and other locations in Goa, which are not known much like the famous beaches. Divar Island can thus be a good destination for the visitors who wish to explore more of Goa from the cinematic angle.
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Chapora Fort — Dil Chahta Hai
Chapora Fort is probably one of the most recognizable Bollywood film location in Goa. In his 2001 film, Farhan Akhtar featured Chapora Fort in one of the memorable scenes with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. The film made Chapora Fort gain such recognizable name as “Dil Chahta Hai Fort”. Goa Tourism also refers to this fort as filming site of the movie.
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Parra Road — Dear Zindagi
Parra is the location which has become popular after appearing in the movie Dear Zindagi. The cycle ride scene with Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan made this picturesque location in North Goa to become known and recognized by tourists.
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Dona Paula — Singham
Another place which has a Bollywood connection is the Dona Paula View Point. The popular Dona Paula beach has been featured in the film, Singham, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn. It is a convenient destination to be included in the sightseeing circuit of Panaji and provides wonderful sea views.
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Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church — Josh
The famous white church of Panaji has been seen in Shah Rukh Khan's film Josh with shots being taken at the staircase that leads to it. It is a real place and can be visited by anyone in Goa.
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Why Visit Goa Through Bollywood?
The above examples show a different side of Goa with forts, village roads, heritage buildings and serene islands. Visiting these places can make a usual Goa vacation a movie location tour.
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