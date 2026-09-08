Goa is not just about beaches, party scene and beautiful sunsets. In the course of many years, Bollywood directors have been using various locations from forts to village streets in Goa, heritage sites and beautiful coastal locations to make the films look more authentic. There were even such popular film locations which movie lovers have been adding into their itinerary after watching their favourite films in Goa.

If you enjoy Bollywood movies and would like to visit some famous locations from your favourite films, here are five of them you might consider for your trip.

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