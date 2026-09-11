High Blood Pressure: Is your BP always high? Doctor Shares Three Easy Fixes
High blood pressure is a common lifestyle problem that affects a lot of people. The tricky part is, it often shows no clear symptoms, so many don't even know they have it until it's late
Is your BP always high? These three things can help lower it.
High blood pressure is a lifestyle disease that many people suffer from. It often goes unnoticed because there are no obvious symptoms. If you don't pay attention to it in time, high BP can increase your risk of serious health problems like heart attacks and strokes.
High blood pressure can also seriously affect the kidneys.
High blood pressure, or hypertension, means the force of blood against your artery walls is consistently too high. This condition seriously affects the kidneys too. Kidneys filter waste through tiny blood vessels. Over time, high BP can damage these vessels, leading to chronic kidney disease or even complete kidney failure.
Three key lifestyle changes that can help lower high blood pressure and improve heart health.
One of the biggest worries with high BP is how it silently damages your blood vessels over time. This constant pressure harms the artery walls, making them less flexible and more likely to narrow. This can block blood flow to important organs. Cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Jeremy London explains three major lifestyle changes that can help lower your blood pressure and boost heart health.
Focus on a diet that is good for heart health.
The first thing you need to do is focus on a heart-healthy diet. This means eating more fruits, vegetables, and lean meats. At the same time, you should cut down on foods high in sodium and those that are heavily processed. Too much sodium can cause your blood pressure to spike. So, following a balanced diet with minimally processed foods is crucial for managing BP.
Regular exercise is also good for heart health.
Exercising regularly is great for your heart's health. It makes your heart work more efficiently. When your heart gets stronger, it can pump blood with less effort. This reduces the pressure on your arteries and helps lower your blood pressure.
Managing weight is another important lifestyle-related factor.
Controlling your weight is another very important lifestyle change. When you lose weight, you reduce the workload on your heart. This makes it easier for your entire cardiovascular system to function well. If you are overweight, even a gradual and steady weight loss, achieved through a healthy diet and regular exercise, can significantly improve your heart health.
Exercise is most effective for losing weight.
Combining exercise with a healthy diet is the most effective way to lose weight. This combination helps you burn calories while also maintaining your muscle strength. You should aim to get at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week.
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