After a failed internet café venture, Abhishek Sahu started a street food business in Bhopal called Hari Har Sandwich. The business is now a massive success, reportedly earning Rs 25 lakh a month, thanks in part to a viral social media video that draws huge crowds.

Even though business losses might be challenging, your entrepreneurial adventure doesn't have to stop. One such instance is the tale of Abhishek Sahu. He chose to try entrepreneurship again after his previous venture did not work out. Sahu relocated to Bhopal and started an internet café about fifteen years ago. But within a year, the company closed. His business goals could have come to an end at that point. Sahu chose to get into the food industry rather than give up on his business goals.

Eventually, the business, known as Hari Har Sandwich, expanded beyond its modest origins. The company currently sells over 600 sandwiches on weekdays and over 1,000 on weekends, according to an X post made by user Pratham. According to reports, the company makes about Rs 25 lakh a month.

“From a failed internet café to a Rs 25 lakh/month street-food business,” Pratham wrote while sharing Sahu's story.

Sahu's journey also received a boost from social media. According to a report by Navbharat Times, an Instagram reel featuring his sandwich cart went viral, bringing customers from different parts of Bhopal to him. The cart, which is situated in front of Kakra Abhinav Homes on Ayodhya Bypass Road between Gates No. 3 and 4 of Minal Residency, is now drawing sizable crowds. It is said that guests are prepared to wait 30 to 50 minutes only to try it.

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Abhishek's brother, Deepak Sahu, plays an equal role in managing the growing business. “Whatever ingredients we bring each day, it's all sold out by night,” Deepak told Local18.

If you're a food enthusiast or simply curious to try something different, this sandwich spot can be your spot in Bhopal.