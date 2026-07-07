Before you start popping hair supplements, it's a good idea to first look at your diet. Experts say a lack of key nutrients is often the real reason for hair problems, and simple food changes can make a huge difference.

The market is flooded with hair supplements that promise stronger, thicker hair. But before you spend your money, experts say you should look at your plate first. Chronic hair fall and thinning hair are often caused by a nutritional gap in our diet. The good news is that you can fix this with some simple changes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Before adding any supplements to your hair care routine, it's important to figure out which nutrient your body is actually missing. Foods rich in protein, iron, essential vitamins, and healthy fats can boost your hair's health from the inside out. Here are 6 foods you should add to your diet instead of relying on supplements.

1. Sunflower Seeds

If you're thinking of taking biotin supplements, try adding 1 tablespoon of sunflower seeds to your daily diet instead. These seeds are packed with Vitamin E, zinc, and selenium. They help promote hair growth and also keep your hair moisturised from within.

2. Moringa Powder

Moringa powder is a great natural alternative to iron supplements. It's a superfood that works wonders for your hair. It is rich in Vitamins A, C, and E, along with zinc, iron, and amino acids. This powder helps reduce hair fall and strengthens your hair roots.

3. Paneer

Instead of depending only on protein powders, you should make paneer a regular part of your meals. Paneer is high in protein and also contains Vitamin E and selenium. It strengthens hair follicles and provides long-lasting nourishment to your hair.

4. Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

You can eat amla instead of taking Vitamin C supplements. Amla is loaded with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and iron. It strengthens hair roots, adds thickness, and helps fight dandruff. It's also excellent for preventing premature greying of hair.

5. Chia Seeds & Flax Seeds

Instead of Omega-3 supplements, just include 1 tablespoon of flax seeds in your diet every day. Flax seeds contain Vitamin E, protein, and Omega-3 fatty acids. They nourish the cells on your scalp, boost hair growth, and reduce scalp inflammation and irritation.

6. Yogurt (Curd)

Before you start taking Vitamin B12 supplements, try including yogurt in your diet. Yogurt is rich in protein, vitamins, and lactic acid, and it works as a fantastic deep conditioner. It helps control dryness and soothes an itchy scalp. The lactic acid in yogurt also gently removes dead cells, making it a great home remedy for dandruff.