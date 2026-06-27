How you apply the oil also matters a lot. Gently warm the oil and massage it onto the scalp using your fingertips. Make sure you don't apply too much pressure. Leave it on for one or two hours, then wash it off with a mild shampoo made for kids. A healthy diet and drinking plenty of water are also a must.

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