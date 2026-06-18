Most of us just throw away used tea leaves after making our morning chai. But did you know they can be reused for everything from gardening to cleaning your house? Here's how.

After we're done with our daily cup of chai, the used tea leaves usually end up in the bin. But hold on! These leftover leaves are packed with nutrients and have natural properties that make them super useful around the house. So, before you throw them out, here are some clever ways to give them a second life.

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Turn it into natural manure for your plants

Leftover tea leaves are great for making your soil more fertile. Just dry them out and mix them into the soil in your pots. Your plants will grow much faster. This works like an organic fertiliser and even helps keep fungus away. Just remember, don't overdo it – a little goes a long way.

For that extra shine in your hair

Boil the used tea leaves again in some water. Let this water cool down to room temperature. After you've shampooed your hair, use this tea water as a final rinse. It will give your hair a natural shine and stop it from looking dull and lifeless.

Make your wooden furniture sparkle

You can use tea water to clean dust and light stains from your wooden furniture. Just boil the used leaves again, dip a soft cloth in the water, and wipe down your tables and chairs. They'll be shining in no time.

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Tackle greasy pots and pans

Used tea leaves are great for cleaning greasy utensils. Boil the leaves in water and let your dirty pots and pans soak in it for a while. It will cut through the grease and make them shine. You can even use this water to clean your glass dishes.

Banish bad smells from shoes and cupboards

Dry the used tea leaves completely. Then, put them in a small bowl or tie them up in a small cloth pouch. Place this in your shoe rack, shoes, or cupboards to get rid of any bad odours. Just make sure the leaves are totally dry.

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