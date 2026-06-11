Are you draping your dupatta the wrong way? Some common mistakes can completely ruin the look of even your most expensive suit. Here's what you need to know to get the balance right between your suit and dupatta, and how to drape it to show off your neckline and jewellery.

It doesn't matter how beautiful your suit is, if the dupatta isn't draped properly, the entire look can fall flat. Many times, women wear expensive, designer suits but end up looking less than stylish because of a few small mistakes. Let's talk about three common dupatta draping mistakes you should definitely avoid.

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Don't pick a dupatta that's difficult to handle

A dupatta that's too long, heavy, or loose can throw your whole look off balance. A large dupatta just hanging from your shoulder will hide all the beautiful embroidery, neckline, and design of your suit. The trick is to choose a dupatta that's neither too long nor too short. Make sure to pleat it neatly and drape it in an organised way.

Don't ignore balance and symmetry

If one end of the dupatta is much longer than the other, or if the pleats are uneven, your whole look will seem messy and incomplete. When you're wearing it in a one-shoulder style, try to keep the length of both ends almost equal. Create clean pleats and secure them with a safety pin or a brooch to keep everything in place.

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Don't mix too many prints and textures

Pairing a heavily printed or textured dupatta with a heavily embroidered suit can make your outfit look overloaded. Instead of looking expensive, it just looks uncoordinated. If your suit has a lot of embroidery, go for a simple or lightly textured dupatta. On the other hand, a plain suit looks great with an embroidered dupatta. Making sure the colours work together is also key. Also, if you're wearing statement earrings or a choker, try a side-draped style so your neckline is visible. For high-neck or collared suits, a back-draping style works much better.

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