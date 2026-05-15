A viral video from New Delhi Railway Station shows an Indian man retrieving an Indonesian tourist’s dupatta that had fallen onto the tracks. The man climbed down, picked up the scarf, and returned it to the distressed woman before quietly leaving.

A heartwarming video from New Delhi Railway Station has gone viral on social media after an Indian man risked his safety to retrieve an Indonesian tourist’s dupatta that had fallen onto the railway tracks. The clip has sparked widespread admiration online, with many users praising the stranger’s quick action and selfless gesture.

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According to reports, the incident occurred when the Indonesian traveller was handling her camera near a stationary train. During the commotion, her dupatta accidentally slipped between the platform and the train, landing on the tracks below. Unable to retrieve it herself, the woman appeared visibly distressed as onlookers watched.

Watch the viral video here:

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That was when an elderly Indian man stepped forward without hesitation. In the now-viral video, he can be seen carefully climbing down onto the railway tracks, picking up the dupatta, and returning it safely to the tourist. What impressed social media users even more was that the man quietly walked away afterward without waiting for appreciation or attention.

Several users online described the moment as a reflection of India’s culture of hospitality and kindness toward guests. One viral reaction called the man a “real-life hero,” while others praised his humility and calm behaviour. Some social media users also noted how respectfully he handled the situation, avoiding unnecessary interaction and simply focusing on helping the stranded tourist.

The video has now garnered millions of views across platforms, with many users saying it restored their faith in humanity. However, some viewers also pointed out the dangers of stepping onto railway tracks, warning that such actions could turn risky if trains are moving nearby.

Despite safety concerns, the incident has largely been celebrated online as an example of compassion and spontaneous kindness between strangers. The clip continues to circulate widely, with people calling it one of the most wholesome viral moments of the week.

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