Safety Pin Jewellery Ideas: Love DIY fashion accessories? Want to make some unique jewellery without spending a bomb? Looking for a creative way to use up old safety pins? We've got you covered. Check this out!

Safety Pin Jewelry: DIY jewellery is a huge trend right now. Why? Because it's budget-friendly and lets you create something totally unique and stylish. And in this trend, safety pin jewellery is getting really popular. With just a few small and large safety pins, some pearls, and colourful beads, you can easily make beautiful accessories like earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and brooches.

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What do you need to make safety pin jewellery?

Small or large safety pins

Colourful pearls and beads

Jump rings

Jewellery chain

Ear hooks

Pliers

Charms and pendants (optional)

How to make a safety pin necklace?

With safety pins, you can create a fantastic statement necklace. For this, take several safety pins and decorate them by adding colourful pearls and beads. Now, connect all the pins together using jump rings. Attach a jewellery chain and a clasp to both ends. Your unique necklace is ready! You can also create different looks by using white pearls or multicoloured beads.

Make a brooch from a safety pin

If you love decorating your handbag, shoulder bag, or denim jacket, a safety pin brooch is a brilliant idea. Just add colourful beads, small charms, or a chain to one part of the safety pin. You can make several such designs and pin them on your bag or clothes. This will make your accessory collection even more stylish.

Safety pin earrings

You can also make beautiful earrings using safety pins. For this, take a large safety pin and add small pearls and beads. Attach an ear hook at the top. If you want, you can also attach charms, pearls, or a small chain at the bottom. These earrings look gorgeous with both Indian and Western outfits. You can also make dangler-style earrings with a single safety pin.

Safety pin finger ring

If you have safety pins with a gold, rose gold, or silver finish, you can gently bend them to create an adjustable finger ring. This band-style ring looks very simple yet classy and is a great option for those who like minimal jewellery.

Safety pin bracelet

The safety pin bracelet is one of the most loved designs in DIY jewellery. To make one, take several safety pins and arrange them according to your wrist size. Now, fill each pin with colourful beads and close it. Connect all the pins using an elastic thread or jump rings. Once you fix the ends, your beautiful bracelet is ready to wear!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What materials are needed to make safety pin jewellery?

You'll need safety pins, pearls, beads, jump rings, a jewellery chain, ear hooks, and pliers.

2. Can safety pin jewellery be easily made at home?

Yes, with some basic crafting skills and materials, you can easily make it at home.

3. What kind of jewellery can be made from safety pins?

You can make earrings, bracelets, necklaces, brooches, and finger rings.