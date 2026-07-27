A massive fire broke out at Renuka Oil Mill in Beypore, Kozhikode, destroying coconut oil, copra and stored materials worth several lakhs. Around 15 fire tenders battled the blaze for hours, while firefighters continued efforts to control remaining hotspots.

A major fire broke out at a coconut oil mill in Beypore, Kozhikode district, late on Sunday night, causing extensive damage and destroying large quantities of coconut oil, copra and other stored materials. The blaze, which erupted at Renuka Oil Mill in West Mahi, prompted a major firefighting operation involving around 15 fire tenders.

Although no casualties were reported, the incident is estimated to have caused losses worth several lakhs of rupees. Firefighters managed to bring most of the blaze under control after several hours, although efforts to completely extinguish the remaining flames continued on Monday.

According to officials, nearly 90 per cent of the fire has been brought under control, but a few pockets continue to smoulder, with thick smoke still rising from the site. A lorry parked inside the mill premises was also completely destroyed in the fire.

Fire Spread Rapidly Through Oil Storage

The fire reportedly broke out at around 10 pm on Sunday. Renuka Oil Mill processes copra, or dried coconut kernel, to produce coconut oil.

Officials said the blaze quickly spread through the mill, destroying the entire stock of coconut oil stored in cans, containers and large storage tanks. The situation worsened after the flames reached the large oil storage tanks, fuelling the fire and making firefighting operations more challenging.

Firefighters Continue Cooling Operations

Smoke from the fire spread to nearby residential areas, causing panic among local residents. Officials said flames continue to burn in areas where oil has pooled, requiring continuous cooling operations.

Although most of the fire has been brought under control, five fire units remain at the site to extinguish the remaining hotspots completely and prevent the blaze from reigniting.

Resident Recalls Terrifying Incident

A local resident told Asianet News that he learnt about the fire at around 10.30 pm. By the time he reached the mill, nearly a quarter of the premises had already been engulfed in flames.

He said Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived promptly, but the blaze intensified rapidly after spreading to an oil tanker and sacks of copra stored at the mill.

"The mill had a huge quantity of stock, and almost all of it has been destroyed," the resident said.

He further said that since it was Sunday, the mill was closed and no regular employees were present. According to him, migrant workers staying at the premises were the first to notice the fire and immediately alerted the authorities.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation.