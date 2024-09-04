Kerala: Fire in Malappuram house claims lives of 3 family members; suicide attempt suspected

A fire in a house in Perumbadappu in Malappuram claimed the lives of Saraswathi (70), Manikandan (50), and his wife Reena (40), all of whom had sustained severe burns. Manikandan's children, Anirudhan and Nandana, were also injured but are receiving treatment.

Malappuram: Three family members in Perumbadappu lost their lives after their house caught fire early Wednesday morning. The victims were Saraswathi (70), her son Manikandan (50), and his wife Reena (40). They died from burn injuries while being treated at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.

Manikandan's children, Anirudhan and Nandana, were injured in the fire. The incident is suspected to have been caused by a suicide attempt.

Three of the victims suffered burns on 90% of their bodies. The fire started in a room of the house around 1 a.m. this morning. Neighbours, alerted by the noise, forced open the door to rescue the trapped individuals. They were taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire might have been a result of a suicide attempt due to financial difficulties.

Initial police findings suggest that petrol was used to start the fire, with a petrol bottle found at the scene. An investigation has been launched and a case has been filed.



