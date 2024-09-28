Kerala: Fire breaks out at sofa company in Palakkad, short circuit suspected

A fire at a sofa company in Palakkad this morning was extinguished by the Pattambi fire force. No injuries were reported, with a short circuit suspected.

Palakkad: A fire broke out early this morning (Sep 28) at a sofa manufacturing company located in Karambathur in Thiruvegappura, Palakkad. The incident occurred around 6 am when residents noticed smoke billowing from the building. The Pattambi fire force responded promptly, managing to extinguish the fire quickly.

Fortunately, no one was inside the facility at the time of the incident. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage, and preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have been the cause of the blaze. The Koppam police have also arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation.

Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur

A significant fire broke out at a Tata company in Kootanahalli village, located near Hosur, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of the morning ((Sep 28). The blaze erupted in a chemical unit within the electronics manufacturing facility, which produces components for cars and phones.

The rapid spread of the fire led to the unit being engulfed in flames almost instantly, causing items worth lakhs of rupees to be destroyed. Fortunately, all workers were able to escape the scene safely as the fire broke out, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighting teams from Raikote and Denkanikote quickly rushed to the site to tackle the fire. More than five teams are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames, but the firefighting team is struggling to bring the situation under control.

The incident has drawn attention due to the Tata company’s employment of thousands of workers in the area. As rescue operations continue, local authorities and emergency services remain on high alert to manage the situation effectively.

The Raikot police station is overseeing the incident, ensuring safety protocols are followed as they work to extinguish the fire and assess the damage caused.

