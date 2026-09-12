A 46-year-old woman from Keralapuram Kochalumoodu had her gold chain snatched by bike-borne thieves in Kollam. She was on her way to her daughter's school for a PTA meeting when the incident happened.

In a daring daylight robbery in Kollam, a woman on her way to a school meeting had her gold chain snatched by two men on a bike. The victim is a 46-year-old resident of Keralapuram Kochalumoodu.

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The incident happened yesterday around 2:30 PM, right in front of Vaishakh Textiles near Kundara Mukkada. The woman was riding her scooter to her daughter's school for a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting.

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While she was on the Kollam-Thirumangalam national highway, a red bike with two men on it overtook her. The person riding pillion suddenly reached out and snatched the chain right off her neck. The stolen chain, which weighed 4.5 sovereigns and had a locket, is claimed to be worth over ₹5 lakh.

In her complaint, the woman told the Kundara Police that there were two people on the bike. The police have registered a case and have immediately started an investigation. They are now scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and track down the culprits.