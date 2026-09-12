An unknown person is giving sleepless nights to people in Kannatti, Kozhikode. For two weeks now, someone dressed in black has been knocking on doors late at night and running away. Both the police and locals are trying to catch this person.

A whole village is losing sleep, all thanks to a mysterious person who shows up at midnight, bangs on doors, and then just vanishes. This strange situation is unfolding in Kannatti, which is part of the Changaroth panchayat in Perambra, Kozhikode.

For the last two weeks, this person has been targeting different houses every night. The locals are completely baffled and aren't even sure if it's one person or a whole group behind these pranks.

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The villagers have tried everything to catch the culprit. They even formed groups and stood guard at different spots, but it was no use. The person, always dressed in black, knocks on one door, runs off, and then a few minutes later, pops up at another house some distance away to do the same thing. What's really strange is that nothing has been stolen, and no one has been attacked.

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The villagers informed the Perambra police, who have now started night patrols in the area. A few days ago, panchayat representatives also held a meeting and formed an all-party action committee. But it seems the prankster isn't scared. The very same day the committee was formed, the person knocked on several doors and disappeared again, leaving the entire village on edge.