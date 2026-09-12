A hotel in Kozhikode was shut down after customers who ordered a chicken biryani found a dead cockroach in their food. Health officials took immediate action.

Kozhikode: A hotel has been shut down after customers reportedly found a dead cockroach in their chicken biryani. The incident took place at Paradise Hotel in Muriyanal, located in the Kundamangalam area of Kozhikode.

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According to reports, some customers had visited the hotel for dinner on Friday night. While having their meal, they were shocked to find a dead cockroach in the chicken biryani that had been served to them. The customers immediately raised the issue with the hotel staff and later informed health department officials about the incident.

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Following the complaint, officials from the health department conducted an inspection at the hotel to assess the hygiene and food safety conditions. During the inspection, officials reportedly found stale food items being kept in the kitchen. The findings raised concerns about the hygiene standards maintained at the establishment.

Based on the inspection, the authorities ordered the hotel to shut down immediately. Further action is expected following additional checks into the food safety and hygiene practices at the hotel.

Officials have also said that further steps will be taken to assess the quality of food served at the establishment and determine whether additional action is required. The incident has once again raised concerns about food hygiene and safety standards at eateries.