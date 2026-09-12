A woman named Mini got her hand stuck in a machine at a pickle factory in Kollam. The Fire Force had to be called in to rescue her. She has been hospitalized with hand injuries.

Kollam: A woman worker had a close shave after her hand got trapped in a machine at a private factory in Kilikollur, Kollam. The injured woman, identified as Mini, works at a pickle mixing unit at the factory. The accident occurred while Mini was cleaning the machine during a power cut. Believing that the machine had been switched off, she reportedly began cleaning it. However, the power supply was suddenly restored, causing the machine to start operating unexpectedly.

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As the machine began running, Mini's hand became trapped inside it, leaving her injured and unable to free herself. Other workers at the facility reportedly noticed the situation and alerted the authorities. A Fire Force team soon reached the factory after receiving information about the accident. The rescue personnel carried out an operation to safely free Mini's hand from the machine. Their efforts eventually helped release her from the equipment.

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Mini sustained injuries to her hand in the incident and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further details about the extent of her injuries were not immediately available. The incident has also highlighted the risks involved in handling industrial machinery during power interruptions, particularly when equipment may restart unexpectedly after electricity is restored.