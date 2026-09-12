The body of Muhammed Suhail, a Plus Two student who went missing in the Kallada river, has been found. He was a student at Mount Tabor School in Pathanapuram.

Pathanapuram: In a tragic incident, the body of a Plus Two student, Muhammed Suhail, was recovered from the Kallada river in Pathanapuram. Suhail was a student at Mount Tabor School in Pathanapuram.

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The incident took place at Tharyanthoppu Kadavu, a local river ghat on the Kallada river. According to reports, Suhail had gone to the river for a swim along with two of his friends. While the three were in the water, Suhail was suddenly swept away by the strong currents. His friends reportedly alerted others about the incident, following which the Fire Force team was informed. A search operation was immediately launched in the river to locate the missing student.

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Fire Force personnel searched the area and continued their efforts to trace Suhail. After a search, the rescue team eventually located and recovered his body from the river. The incident has left Suhail's family, friends and school community in shock. The circumstances surrounding the drowning are being looked into by the authorities. The incident also highlights the dangers of swimming in rivers, particularly during periods when strong currents make the water difficult to navigate.