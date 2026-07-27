The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Bhagyathara BT-64 results today. The draw, scheduled for 3:00 PM, offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants should await the official declaration and verify winning numbers only on official sources like the government website.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Bhagyathara BT-64 lottery results today, Monday, July 27. Thousands of participants across the state are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the weekly draw, which offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. However, as of now, the winning numbers have not been announced.

The Bhagyathara BT-64 draw is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts the draw under its established procedures, and the official winning numbers are typically published shortly after the draw concludes.

Participants are advised to wait for the official declaration before checking their tickets. The complete prize list, including the Rs 1 crore first prize, second prize, third prize, consolation prize and other lower-tier prize categories, will be released once the draw is completed.

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Ticket holders should verify their numbers only through the official Kerala State Lottery results published in the government gazette or on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries' website. Winners are also advised to preserve their original tickets carefully, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during the claim process.

For prize claims, winners must sign the reverse side of the ticket and complete the required verification process. Prize amounts above the prescribed limit are subject to statutory deductions, including applicable taxes, before the final payout. Claims must be submitted within the stipulated period specified by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

The Bhagyathara lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, attracting participants with its attractive prize structure and transparent draw process. Once the official announcement is made, the complete list of winning ticket numbers across all prize categories will be updated.

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