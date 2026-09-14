During a cab ride from Noida to Lucknow, a passenger named David took over driving after finding the driver was too exhausted to continue. He let the weary driver sleep in the back, a kind act that was captured in a viral Instagram video, earning him praise for his empathy.

A cab ride from Noida to Lucknow turned into an unusual road-trip experience for a passenger after he realised that the driver, who had reportedly been driving for hours, was too tired to continue. David, also known as Shiv Mishra, took matters into his own hands and drove the taxi himself, letting the weary driver take a nap in the back seat. Since then, a video of the trip has gained popularity on Instagram, where many fans have praised Mishra for his kind demeanour.

Mishra is seen driving in the footage, with his brother sitting next to him. You can see the taxi driver dozing off in the back seat. Mishra explained that the driver seemed really exhausted and had been driving since the day before.

“So guys, right now I’m travelling from Noida to Lucknow. I had booked a cab, but the driver had been driving since yesterday and was really tired. You can see him sleeping in the back. So, in situations like this, I don’t think you should get angry with the driver. Instead, I took over the wheel myself,” he said.

The Noida passenger said he could have complained about the delay or insisted that the driver complete the entire journey, but chose not to.

Mishra claimed that he saw the unforeseen change in plans favourably rather than as a hassle.

“There’s no point getting angry and saying, ‘I booked the cab, so you have to drive me all the way. Keep driving.’ Instead, I just decided to take it as an adventure and enjoy the journey,” he added.

Watch Viral Video

Viewers were moved by his choice, especially since travelling long distances when exhausted may be quite dangerous. Many viewers thought it was more humanitarian to let a weary driver take a break instead of forcing them to keep going.

Internet Reacts

The video quickly drew positive reactions on Instagram, with users applauding Mishra for showing empathy towards the cab driver.

“You are a gold….Bro….keep shining,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Lesson is to be kind with others. God bless you!!”

“Absolute green flag,” a third person reacted.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation online about treating gig workers and cab drivers with patience and understanding, particularly during long-distance journeys where fatigue can become a serious concern.