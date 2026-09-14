Union Minister Sanjay Seth hailed the BRICS Summit 2026 as a success, praising PM Modi's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' diplomacy. He said the Delhi Declaration's unanimous condemnation of the Pahalgam incident was a major blow to terrorism.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday said the BRICS Summit in India was successful and sent a strong message against terrorism while promoting peace and development.

Sanjay Seth on Summit's Success and Diplomacy

Speaking to ANI on the BRICS Summit 2026, Seth praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), describing it as an example of strong diplomacy. "The thinking of PM Modi is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), which is such great diplomacy,” he said.

He said the Delhi Declaration was significant as all BRICS countries unanimously condemned the Pahalgam incident, describing the collective stand as a major blow to terrorism. “The Delhi Declaration was amazing, in which all the countries, against terrorism, unanimously said that the brutal incident that took place in Pahalgam should be condemned. It is a big blow to terrorism, he added.”

Seth said Modi’s vision was for the world to move towards peace and development, drawing a parallel with the Prime Minister’s description of India’s 140 crore people as his family members. He said India made a “powerful and strong presentation” at the summit and that it had a significant impact.

Seth said the Heads of State of all 11 BRICS member countries attended the summit and unanimously spoke in favour of peace, the welfare of people and the world. He said the summit reflected India’s commitment to strengthening cooperation among BRICS countries and promoting peace and development globally.

Key Bilateral Engagements

Among the most significant engagements were PM Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with discussions covering bilateral ties, regional conflicts, multilateral cooperation, border peace, maritime security and the priorities of the Global South.

New Delhi Declaration on Global Issues

The meetings came alongside the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, which expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation.

The declaration called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region. It also stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law. (ANI)