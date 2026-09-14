A major political row has broken out after the all-vegetarian dinner at the BRICS summit. Congress accused the BJP of 'imposing' its dietary choices, while the government defended the menu as a showcase of India's rich culinary heritage.

Congress Accuses Government of 'Imposition'

A major political row erupted following the entirely vegetarian gala dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Congress accused the government of "imposing dietary" preferences on foreign dignitaries, while Union Ministers defended the menu as a showcase of India's rich culinary traditions.

Sparking the controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted on X that 80 % of Indians are non-vegetarian, adding a lighter personal touch. "Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature," he said, sharing a picture of the dish. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2099050899360641454?s=20

Escalating the attack, party leader Pawan Khera described the menu selection as the broader pattern in the ruling party's approach. "The mentality behind the menu was also visible in the internal politics of the country, and now it has started appearing in the country's foreign policy also. It is the mindset to impose," Khera told ANI.

"People are coming from different countries. India is very rich in its cuisine. There are many options in veg and non-veg in every corner of the country; You should at least give options," he added. Khera echoed similar sentiments on an X post, accusing the BJP of "imposing dietary preferences" on dignitaries from across the world.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi took an even stronger line, calling the move disrespectful to visiting guests. "You are supposed to serve food that the guest actually eats... This was a very wrong move. Guests should be treated with respect," Alvi told ANI.

BJP Defends Menu as Showcase of Indian Culture

In response, the ruling BJP and its NDA allies hit back strongly, dismissing the opposition's criticism as politicisation. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress over its stance, defending the menu as a celebration of India's vegetarian culinary heritage. https://x.com/KirenRijiju/status/2099068365704679649?s=20

"I can't believe that the Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine, which are rich in flavor and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions," Rijiju said on X.

Emphasising that global eating habits are increasingly shifting toward vegetarian food, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that foreign delegates praised the arrangements and attributed the Congress's reaction to negativity and jealousy over a successful summit. "All the BRICS leaders and guests who came to India praised the hospitality, arrangements and lifestyle. Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit was successfully organised... Now Rahul Gandhi is upset and does not understand that many people in Western countries and other parts of the world are moving towards vegetarian food. The vegetarian food served at the gala dinner was nutritious, and everyone enjoyed it... The world media is praising the country, but they are finding faults even in the gala dinner. This shows their negativity and jealousy," he told ANI.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also dismissed the row, stating that the menu had not caused any issue among the attending delegations. "Rahul Gandhi may say whatever he likes, but the issue of non-vegetarian food is completely irrelevant here. Everyone was served vegetarian food; I was present at the dinner party along with the representatives from all the attending nations," Athawale said.

Broader Political Sparring Over BRICS Summit

The controversy over the gala dinner menu has added a fresh flashpoint to the broader political sparring between the Congress and the BJP over the outcomes of the 18th BRICS Summit. India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13, with the New Delhi Declaration unanimously adopted by BRICS leaders. It drew praise from BJP leaders over its condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's diplomatic role, while Congress leaders questioned the government's approach towards China and the handling of issues concerning the border. (ANI)