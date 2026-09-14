Gurugram Police have taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video showing a car hitting a female scooter rider. An FIR has been registered against the driver, and police are investigating the incident that occurred on Golf Course Road.

Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road accident case in which a viral video showed a four-wheeler allegedly hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind, and has registered an FIR against the accused car driver, officials said on Monday.

The FIR has been registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram, after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14. Gurugram Police said that no written complaint has been received from the victim so far. However, acting on the viral video, police have initiated action and are attempting to contact the woman involved in the incident.

Police Take Suo Motu Cognisance

While speaking to ANI about the incident, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi said, "On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram."

"Regarding the accused's identity, details are currently being traced via the vehicle involved; the woman will also be included in the investigation, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge. We will contact the woman regarding the allegations made in her video, involve her in the investigation, proceed accordingly, and take action based on her claims," he added.

Zero-Tolerance on Rash Driving

The top official further informed that police are monitoring cases related to rash and negligent driving in Gurugram and will take action even in the absence of a formal complaint. "We are monitoring instances of rash or negligent driving and any such incidents occurring in Gurugram. Even without a formal complaint, we will take suo motu cognisance and initiate action in accordance with the law; our special cell, created specifically for this purpose, is also keeping a close watch," he said.

"People should not get involved in such incidents, nor should they spread baseless rumours about them. Doing so is a legal offence, and action will be taken," ACP Joshi added.

Car Owner's Statement

Meanwhile, the owner of the car involved in the accident, Manish, told ANI that he was not driving the vehicle when the incident took place. "It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the accident this morning. I called him, but he didn't pick up. I also sent my father and others to his house. He is from Palwal district in Haryana... I work in the Army," Manish said.

Investigation Underway

Gurugram Police said the accused driver will be identified and apprehended at the earliest, and strict legal action will be taken against those found involved. The police also reiterated that they maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards road rage, reckless driving and unlawful conduct on roads.

The official said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge. (ANI)