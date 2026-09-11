A viral video shows a man and a woman assaulting another passenger on an MSRTC bus in Bhosari. The altercation continued as other commuters watched until the bus conductor intervened. The conductor successfully separated the individuals and removed them from the bus.

A fight reportedly broke out inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Bhosari on Wednesday night. A man and a woman were allegedly involved in assaulting another male passenger. The altercation inside the moving bus is captured on camera by a commuter. In the video, a man is seen assaulting a different passenger who is laying on the ground. The lady also seems to get involved in the altercation, attempting to seize the man's neck as he is standing. According to reports, the event happened in Bhosari.

According to the video and information circulating online, an argument between the passengers escalated into a physical fight. One of the men appears to be intoxicated. The exact reason for the argument is not clear.

One man can be seen in the footage striking another man who has fallen to the bus's floor. At that point, the woman with him seems to step in and attempt to choke the other traveller. The fight continues as passengers look on. The other man is eventually taken away from the immediate scene. He then gets back up and appears to hit the man involved in the assault.

The situation appears to calm down only after the bus conductor intervenes. The conductor is seen attempting to break up the altercation and keep the participants apart. In the end, he succeeds in removing the three individuals from the bus.

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The incident is visible to other passengers. The altercation was captured on camera by one commuter, and the footage has now gone viral on social media. The video depicts the violence inside the bus, but it doesn't explain what happened before the altercation or if anyone was hurt.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Bhosari, but details such as the exact bus route, identities of those involved and whether a police complaint was filed remain unclear.