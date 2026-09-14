BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia warned the monkey menace in Assam could cause a food crisis. He said the state cabinet approved a team of MLAs to visit Himachal Pradesh to study how they tackled a similar issue and find a permanent solution.

BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia for the Khumtai constituency in the Golaghat district of Assam said the monkey menace has become a serious concern in several villages of Assam, warning that if left unchecked, the problem could threaten agricultural output and lead to a food crisis in the state. Speaking on the issue, Saikia said, "The monkey problem has become very serious in some villages of Assam. If this problem is not controlled, even our farms will not be safe from monkeys, which could lead to a major food crisis in Assam. This issue has been discussed several times in the Assam Assembly."

Assam Govt Seeks Permanent Solution

Saikia added that the state cabinet has already approved the formation and deployment of the study team, with the Assam government aiming to arrive at a lasting solution to the problem. "The Assam government will try to find a permanent solution to the monkey menace. The cabinet has approved sending the team for this study," he said. The proposed visit comes amid growing concern among farmers in parts of Assam over crop damage caused by increasing monkey populations, an issue that has repeatedly been raised in the state Assembly in recent sessions.

Learning from Himachal Pradesh

Citing a similar challenge faced by Himachal Pradesh, Saikia said the Assam government intends to study the measures adopted there to tackle the issue. "A similar problem was seen in Himachal Pradesh, where the government took measures to control it. A team of seven MLAs from Assam will visit Himachal Pradesh along with officials to study the steps taken there and prepare a report after the visit and submit recommendations, so that the problem of monkeys can be solved permanently," he said.