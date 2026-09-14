An FIR has been lodged after a retired Indian Air Force Group Captain was allegedly assaulted by parking staff in Gurugram's Sector 65. The officer sustained a fracture. Police have identified the accused using CCTV footage and are investigating.

An FIR has been registered over the alleged attack on a retired Indian Air Force Group Captain at a parking lot in Gurugram, with allegations of abusive behaviour, physical assault and a fracture, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 10 at Signature Magnum in the Sector 65 police station area, where retired IAF Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta had reportedly gone to a restaurant with his family.

Police Action and Investigation

Gurugram ACP Abhilaksh Joshi said the accused involved in the incident have been identified through CCTV footage and further action will be taken according to the findings of the investigation. “In this matter, it has come to light that an altercation took place between parking staff and a retired Captain Gupta at Signature Magnum within the jurisdiction of the Sector 65 police station; an FIR has been registered based on the complaint, and action is being taken in accordance with the rules,” Joshi said.

“Regarding the details of the complaint: allegations of abusive behavior, a fracture, and physical assault have been raised. We will proceed according to the rules based on the findings—incorporating relevant medico-legal reports, CCTV footage analysis, and other gathered evidence,” he added.

Altercation Over Parking

According to police, retired IAF officer Group Captain Gupta had dropped off a family member near the restaurant before proceeding to the parking area. An altercation allegedly broke out between him and the parking staff over the positioning of his vehicle. The retired officer was allegedly assaulted during the altercation and sustained injuries.

FIR Lodged After Initial Hesitation

Joshi said the incident occurred on September 10 and that retired IAF Group Captain Gupta initially submitted a written statement indicating that he did not wish to pursue legal action. “The incident occurred on the 10th, and initially, the Captain had submitted a written statement indicating he did not wish to pursue legal action. However, he submitted a fresh complaint on the 13th. Based on a review of that complaint and other evidence, we have registered an FIR and are taking the necessary action,” the ACP said.

He said the accused had been identified from the CCTV footage and police was acting on it. “The accused have been identified via CCTV footage, and action will be taken against them as per the rules,” Joshi said.

Earlier, Sector 65 SHO Rambir said police had visited the hospital to record retired IAF Group Captain Gupta’s statement after he was allegedly injured in the incident. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)