A viral video shows a BMW owner in Hyderabad allegedly being harassed by a group of transgender persons who demanded Rs 2 lakh after his new car was delivered. This incident has highlighted broader concerns about alleged extortion, prompting Hyderabad police to announce a special drive against such rackets.

A video showing a BMW owner being allegedly harassed by a group of transgender persons in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the group allegedly approached the man after his new car was delivered and demanded Rs 2 lakh from him.

According to the report, the BMW owner was allegedly approached by a group that demanded Rs 2 lakh. The circumstances surrounding the demand and whether any money was actually paid were not immediately clear.

The development comes days after Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand said police would launch a special drive to address complaints of alleged extortion and begging rackets involving transgender groups. Anand said similar complaints had previously prompted a special police drive in Hyderabad.

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Concerns about claimed harassment and money demands from automobile owners following the delivery of new vehicles, during house-warming ceremonies, and other events have apparently been voiced by a number of people in recent days.

Anyone detected bothering or disturbing the public for financial gain will face severe legal repercussions, according to Hyderabad police. Police said that while it is not illegal to take money that individuals willingly contribute, it is unacceptable to coerce or harass anyone into giving money.