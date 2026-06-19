A viral video from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shows municipal workers loading community dogs into a garbage container truck, triggering widespread outrage online. Animal welfare supporters questioned whether the action violated legal guidelines, while others defended the removal of stray dogs over safety concerns.

A video allegedly showing municipal workers from the Aligarh Nagar Nigam placing community dogs inside a garbage container truck has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The incident is said to have taken place at La Vista Apartments in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, with many users questioning whether the dogs were being relocated or taken away for euthanasia.

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The footage appears to show municipal staff and a security guard loading several dogs into the closed garbage vehicle. However, officials have not yet confirmed the purpose of the operation or the destination of the animals.

Questions over legality

The video quickly went viral, with several animal welfare supporters alleging that transporting community dogs in a garbage truck violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act and established animal handling guidelines. Many tagged the Aligarh Police, district administration and municipal authorities, demanding an investigation and clarity on the dogs' whereabouts.

Several social media users asked whether healthy and calm community dogs could legally be relocated in such a manner and called for immediate action if any rules had been breached.

Mixed public response

The incident also triggered a sharp divide online. While many users condemned the treatment of the dogs as cruel and inhumane, others supported the removal of stray dogs from residential areas, citing concerns over public safety and the risk of dog attacks.

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Some residents argued that authorities should prioritise the safety of people living in housing societies, while animal rights supporters insisted that relocation must follow legal procedures and humane practices.

Authorities yet to respond

As of now, there has been no official statement confirming why the dogs were transported in the garbage truck or where they were taken. It also remains unclear whether the operation was part of a municipal drive or another authorised exercise.

The viral video has intensified calls for transparency, with many urging authorities to verify the incident and clarify whether the handling of the dogs complied with existing animal welfare laws.

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