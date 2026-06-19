Two thieves entered a businessman’s house in Phase-7, Mohali, Punjab hoping to steal valuables but found nothing worth taking. They instead dismantled and stole the outdoor unit of an air conditioner before escaping in an auto-rickshaw. The homeowner noted the vehicle's registration number, helping police arrest the accused.

A strange theft in Punjab's Mohali has caught attention after two men entered a house looking for valuables but walked away with only the outdoor unit of an air conditioner when they found nothing else worth stealing. The accused were later arrested after the homeowner noted down the registration number of the auto-rickshaw they used to escape.

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According to report by Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place at around 8:16 am on Wednesday in Phase-7, Mohali. The two men arrived in a yellow and green auto-rickshaw and parked outside the residence of a businessman associated with a tent house business.

Searched the house before targeting the AC

The accused allegedly entered the house and walked up to the hall while looking for valuables. However, after checking the rooms, they reportedly failed to find anything they could steal quickly.

They then decided to target the outdoor unit of the air conditioner installed near the staircase on the ground floor. The men quickly dismantled the AC unit and carried it outside.

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Homeowner tried to stop them

The homeowner, who had briefly gone to the bathroom, came out and noticed the theft in progress. He immediately tried to stop the two men, but they managed to flee with the AC unit and loaded it into their waiting auto-rickshaw.

Although he could not catch them, the businessman managed to note down the registration number of the auto before informing the police without delay.

Auto registration number led police to accused

According to Dainik Bhaskar report, police acted swiftly after receiving the complaint and tracked down the suspects using the auto-rickshaw's registration number. Both accused were arrested during the investigation.

Police later discovered that the stolen outdoor AC unit had already been sold to a scrap dealer for just Rs 1,000. Investigators also reached the scrap dealer and are continuing their probe into the case.

Quick police action helped crack the case

The case highlights how a small but crucial detail, i.e. the vehicle's registration number, helped investigators solve the theft quickly. Police are now examining whether the accused were involved in similar thefts in the area and whether the scrap dealer knowingly purchased stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will depend on the findings of the police inquiry.