A 21-year-old youth was bitten by a stray dog on the third floor of the Government District Hospital in Kanhangad, Kerala, while collecting a relative's blood test report. The incident has raised serious questions over hospital security and the growing stray dog problem. The victim received immediate treatment.

In a shocking incident from Kerala's Kasaragod district, a government hospital is facing heat for a major security failure. A man who was attending to a patient was attacked and bitten by a stray dog, not in the compound, but on the third floor of the Government District Hospital in Kanhangad. The victim is Abin K. Satheesh, a 21-year-old videography student from Ernakulam, who is originally from Kallanchira in Kanhangad. The incident happened last night. Abin had gone to the laboratory on the third floor to collect his uncle's blood test reports. That's when a dog, which was roaming freely on the floor, suddenly jumped at him. He was bitten on the hand as he tried to push the dog away.

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Victims narrates ordeal

"If I hadn't blocked it with my hand, the dog would have jumped on my body and caused much more serious injuries," Abin told Asianet News Online. The lab staff immediately washed his wound with soap, and he was given a preventive injection at the same hospital.

Making matters worse, Abin's mother, Sonia, alleged that the hospital's security staff were extremely rude when she reported the incident. There is now a growing protest against the behaviour of the staff, who are supposed to ensure the safety of patients and their attendants.

Locals also say that the stray dog problem at the hospital is out of control. Dogs are often seen roaming the premises during the day and they get inside the building at night. They say it's common for these dogs, often in packs, to try and attack people, and many have had lucky escapes.

The District Medical Officer's (DMO) office is located in a building right next to the hospital. The DMO in-charge, B. Santhosh, has confirmed that he is aware of the incident. He has promised to take strict action to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

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