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Viral Video Shows Tourists Dancing to Loud Music at Mana's Holy Stairway to Heaven in Uttarakhand, Sparks Outrage
A viral video from Uttarakhand's Mana Village has sparked outrage after tourists were seen playing loud music and dancing near the sacred Stairway to Heaven and Pandava Five Statues. Social media users called the act disrespectful.
Tourists criticised after loud music played at sacred site in Uttarakhand
A viral video from Mana Village in Uttarakhand has triggered widespread criticism after a group of tourists were seen playing loud music and dancing at the sacred Stairway to Heaven near the Pandava Five Statues. The place is visited by thousands of pilgrims and travellers every year for its spiritual value, peaceful surroundings and connection with Hindu beliefs.
What if someone did the exact same thing
at Hemkund Sahib or the Golden Temple ?
At the Stairway to Heaven near Pandava Statues in Mana Village, Uttarakhand📍
Some Punjabi visitors turned it into a cheap DJ party blasting loud music & dancing shamelessly. No regard for the… pic.twitter.com/1DZ4MdYyqD
— Adv. Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang31) June 18, 2026
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The incident has once again raised concerns over the behaviour of some visitors at religious and heritage sites in the Himalayan region. Many people on social media said such actions disturb the calm atmosphere that attracts devotees and tourists alike.
Video sparks criticism online
The video shows several tourists playing loud music and dancing close to the holy site while other visitors are present nearby. Many social media users described the behaviour as disrespectful and lacking basic civic sense.
🚨Tourists visiting temple in Mana village seen playing loud music, disturbing the sanctity of the temple premises pic.twitter.com/ybFgWQDUIJ
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) June 19, 2026
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Several posts said the location is meant for prayer, reflection and peaceful sightseeing, not for loud celebrations. Many users argued that people visiting such places should respect local traditions and the feelings of fellow visitors.
Calls for responsible tourism
The incident has also renewed discussions about responsible tourism in Uttarakhand. Some local residents and social media users claimed that similar behaviour is seen during weekends, with a few visitors allegedly playing loud music, driving recklessly, smoking or consuming alcohol near sensitive tourist spots.
People keep asking why locals get frustrated with tourists. This is exactly why. Not because people visit, but because some treat every sacred & scenic place like their personal party venue.
Swargarohini is known as the "Stairway to Heaven".#ManaVillage#Uttarakhand#Touristpic.twitter.com/2OKIRWV6eU
— Meera PahadiPixie (🕉️सनातन परिवार🕉️) (@dhauladhar57421) June 18, 2026
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Many stressed that tourists are always welcome but should follow local rules, maintain cleanliness and help preserve the peaceful environment of the mountains.
Debate over respect for all religious places
A large number of online reactions compared the incident with other major religious places, asking whether similar behaviour would be accepted at places such as Hemkund Sahib or the Golden Temple. Others appealed for equal respect towards every place of worship, regardless of religion.
Several users condemned the actions without targeting any particular community, saying that the behaviour of a few individuals should not be used to judge an entire group. They urged authorities to identify those involved and ensure visitors follow rules at protected religious and heritage sites.
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Need to protect sacred destinations
Mana Village, often called India's first village because of its location near the Indo-Tibet border, is one of Uttarakhand's most visited destinations. The Stairway to Heaven and the Pandava statues are closely linked with stories from the Mahabharata and hold deep religious importance for many devotees.
While authorities have not yet issued any official statement on the viral video, the incident has revived demands for stricter enforcement of rules at popular pilgrimage sites. Many believe that protecting the dignity, peace and heritage of such places is a shared responsibility of both visitors and local authorities.
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