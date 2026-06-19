A viral video from Mana Village in Uttarakhand has triggered widespread criticism after a group of tourists were seen playing loud music and dancing at the sacred Stairway to Heaven near the Pandava Five Statues. The place is visited by thousands of pilgrims and travellers every year for its spiritual value, peaceful surroundings and connection with Hindu beliefs.

What if someone did the exact same thing

at Hemkund Sahib or the Golden Temple ?



At the Stairway to Heaven near Pandava Statues in Mana Village, Uttarakhand📍



Some Punjabi visitors turned it into a cheap DJ party blasting loud music & dancing shamelessly. No regard for the… pic.twitter.com/1DZ4MdYyqD — Adv. Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang31) June 18, 2026

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The incident has once again raised concerns over the behaviour of some visitors at religious and heritage sites in the Himalayan region. Many people on social media said such actions disturb the calm atmosphere that attracts devotees and tourists alike.