A social media trend centred on a toy called 'Natasha' has sparked widespread criticism after videos showing the doll being violently mistreated spread online. The clips first gained attention on Chinese social media before being widely shared on international platforms, where they prompted debate over both the violent content and its possible racial message.

Stress-relief doll 'Natasha' GOES VIRAL in China, dark-skinned version is 'MOST POPULAR'



China's Black community calls the toy 'ABSOLUTELY DIABOLICAL' pic.twitter.com/FXFFltsJtk — RT (@RT_com) June 13, 2026

According to reports by The Washington Informer, the 'Natasha' doll is designed to resemble a dark-skinned child. Videos circulating online show people hitting, dragging, throwing, stomping on and stretching the doll, with many users presenting the acts as entertainment or a way to relieve stress.

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