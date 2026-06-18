Why 'Natasha' Doll Trend Is Triggering Anger Across Social Media
Videos showing people violently mistreating a dark-skinned "Natasha" doll have sparked criticism after spreading from Chinese social media to int'l platforms. The trend has drawn concern from anti-racism advocates, China's consumer watchdog and media
Black baby dolls' videos trigger global criticism
A social media trend centred on a toy called 'Natasha' has sparked widespread criticism after videos showing the doll being violently mistreated spread online. The clips first gained attention on Chinese social media before being widely shared on international platforms, where they prompted debate over both the violent content and its possible racial message.
Stress-relief doll 'Natasha' GOES VIRAL in China, dark-skinned version is 'MOST POPULAR'
China's Black community calls the toy 'ABSOLUTELY DIABOLICAL' pic.twitter.com/FXFFltsJtk
— RT (@RT_com) June 13, 2026
According to reports by The Washington Informer, the 'Natasha' doll is designed to resemble a dark-skinned child. Videos circulating online show people hitting, dragging, throwing, stomping on and stretching the doll, with many users presenting the acts as entertainment or a way to relieve stress.
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Concerns raised over violent content
The controversy grew after Hong Kong Free Press reported concerns from members of Hong Kong's Black community and anti-racism campaigners. Some videos reportedly showed the dolls being boiled and subjected to other forms of extreme abuse before the clips were uploaded to social media.
The reports also said that the China Consumers Association and Chinese state media expressed concern about the trend. Their criticism mainly focused on the violent nature of the videos, warning that such content could encourage harmful behaviour and expose children to disturbing material.
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Questions over racial message
As the videos spread beyond China, many viewers questioned whether repeatedly targeting a doll designed to look like a dark-skinned child carried racial implications.
Meet the Natasha Doll
This doll has gone viral in China as it it used as a stress relief doll
In viral videos on Douyin and Xiaohongshu, users punched, stomped on, squeezed, stretched, threw, tore apart, and poured hot or boiling water over the black Natasha doll.
Some clips… pic.twitter.com/AXqftTra38
— Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) June 10, 2026
While there is no evidence that every person making or sharing the videos intended a racist message, critics argued that the choice of doll made the trend especially troubling. Others said the clips reflected a lack of sensitivity and called for greater awareness of how such content could be viewed by audiences around the world.
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Strong reactions flood social media
The trend has triggered thousands of comments across social media platforms. Many users said they found the idea of buying a child-like doll simply to abuse it deeply disturbing. Others questioned why adults would take part in such videos and criticised the trend for turning violence into entertainment.
For those asking for context here it is
Note : these Black baby toys are being used as socks, shower etc and are also abused
Do yall even understand how insane this is?????? https://t.co/MZ7YBjGh1apic.twitter.com/u7b8GcWnRF
— . (@carterdalast) May 29, 2026
Some users also expressed concern that repeatedly attacking a dark-skinned doll could reinforce harmful stereotypes or normalise racist behaviour. Several called for the videos to be removed and for social media platforms to take stronger action against content that promotes violence.
At the same time, some commenters urged people not to jump to conclusions before all the facts were known, arguing that discussions should be based on verified information rather than assumptions.
Debate continues online
The viral trend has opened a wider discussion about social media challenges, online moderation and the responsibility of content creators. It has also highlighted concerns about how violent online content can spread quickly across borders and reach young audiences.
Although the debate continues, many people agree that videos encouraging violence, even when involving toys, deserve closer attention. The discussion has now expanded beyond the doll itself to include questions about online behaviour, responsible content creation and the impact such trends may have on viewers around the world.
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