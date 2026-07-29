A devotee from Uttar Pradesh completed a 413-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine. He traveled by lying on a thermocol sheet and propelling himself forward. Driven by devotion to Lord Shiva, his unconventional journey went viral on social media.

An extraordinary display of faith has captured the attention of devotees and social media users alike after a man from Uttar Pradesh completed an arduous 413-day journey to the holy Amarnath cave shrine by travelling on a thermocol sheet. His unusual pilgrimage has gone viral, with many calling it a remarkable example of unwavering devotion.

The devotee, identified as Sunil from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, undertook the challenging yatra in an unconventional manner. Instead of walking the entire route, he lay on a thermocol sheet and propelled himself forward inch by inch, covering the long distance over more than a year.

Videos of Sunil nearing the Amarnath shrine have been widely shared online, drawing admiration from people across the country. Clad in saffron attire, he can be seen continuing his unique journey despite the physically demanding terrain and harsh weather conditions associated with the annual pilgrimage.

Speaking about his determination, Sunil said his journey was driven purely by faith and devotion to Lord Shiva. He explained that every inch he travelled strengthened his spiritual resolve and that he never considered giving up despite the immense physical challenges.

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"My only goal was to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani. Faith gave me the strength to continue this journey for 413 days."

The video has sparked widespread reactions on social media. While many users praised his dedication and perseverance, others described the pilgrimage as an inspiring reminder of the lengths devotees are willing to go in pursuit of their spiritual beliefs.

Several users commented that the journey reflected the deep-rooted faith associated with the Amarnath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimages. Others wished Shukla good health and applauded his resilience in completing such a demanding feat.

The annual Amarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims who travel through the Himalayan terrain to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir. The pilgrimage is considered one of the holiest in Hinduism and requires devotees to navigate challenging mountain routes and unpredictable weather.

Sunil's unique 413-day pilgrimage has added another remarkable chapter to the long history of extraordinary acts of devotion associated with the Amarnath Yatra. His journey has resonated with many, serving as a powerful example of perseverance, faith and spiritual commitment.

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