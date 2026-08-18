Rishabh Pant has become the fastest batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket, reaching the milestone in just 4,918 balls during India’s Galle Test against Sri Lanka. He is the first Indian to achieve the feat. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta congratulated Pant, calling him a “fearless match-winner” for the record-breaking achievement.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday congratulated wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for becoming the fastest batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister praised Pant and described him as a “fearless match-winner.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Rishabh Pant is the first Indian and only the fourth batter overall to reach 100 sixes in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Pant scored 66 runs off 69 balls in the match, including eight fours and two sixes. His strike rate was above 95.

Pant now has 100 sixes in Test cricket. New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum leads the list with 107 sixes, followed by England’s Ben Stokes with 138, while Australia’s Adam Gilchrist is level with Pant at 100 sixes. Pant reached the milestone in just 4,918 balls, making him the fastest to do so. He surpassed Gilchrist, who took 6,578 balls. Pant’s average of 49.2 balls per six is also the best among batters who have hit 100 Test sixes.

Delhi News: Get Cinema Hall Licence in Just One Click, New SOP Implemented

However, Pant’s wait for a Test century continues. He was dismissed for 66 in the second innings of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. In two Tests this year, he has scored 186 runs in three innings, with a best score of 81 and a strike rate of 73.80. Pant has not scored a Test century since his double hundred against England in Leeds last year.

As for the match, Sri Lanka were set a target of 372 runs. India were bowled out for just 193 in their second innings after facing a strong bowling attack led by Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya. Earlier, Sri Lanka scored 284 in their first innings in reply to India’s 462, giving Shubman Gill’s team a 178-run lead in Galle.

Delhi Assembly: CM Rekha Gupta Targets Previous Government Over Infrastructure Gaps

For Sri Lanka, Sonal Dinusha and wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella put together a 146-run partnership for the sixth wicket, troubling the Indian bowlers. However, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna dismissed Dickwella for 80 in the 62nd over. Dinusha went on to score a century, but Manav Suthar (4/76) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/57) prevented Sri Lanka from building a bigger total.

Brief Score

India: 464 & 193 (Rishabh Pant 66, Devdutt Padikkal 44; Asitha Fernando 4/31)

Sri Lanka: 284 (Sonal Dinusha 100, Niroshan Dickwella 80; Manav Suthar 4/76)