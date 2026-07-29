Haryanvi singer Kajal Chaudhary is carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law in a kanwar while undertaking the Kanwar Yatra.

A Delhi-based Haryanvi singer has undertaken the Kanwar Yatra while carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law in a kanwar, drawing attention for her devotion and dedication.

Kajal Chaudhary is travelling from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to Delhi, covering a distance of nearly 250 kilometres. According to information shared, one side of the kanwar holds holy Ganga water, while the other carries her mother-in-law.

Not the First Such Journey

This is not the first time Kajal has undertaken such a journey. Earlier, she had carried her mother-in-law on her head during the 350-km Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama in Mathura. The visuals are reported to be from the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva, who travel to Haridwar, Gaumukh and other holy sites to collect Ganga water. Traditionally, devotees carry the water in kanwars and walk back to their hometowns to offer it at Shiva temples.

The visuals have drawn mixed reactions online. While many have praised her devotion and dedication to her mother-in-law, others have raised questions about the practicality and safety of such an undertaking for an elderly person.