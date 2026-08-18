Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam chaired a meeting to review preparations for the Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali. He directed departments to ensure a grand, divine event, focusing on devotee safety, cleanliness, and promoting local artists.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam regarding the upcoming Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali. The meeting directed the concerned departments to complete the necessary preparations on time to ensure a grand, divine, and well-organised event.

Focus on Devotee Convenience and Safety

The Divisional Commissioner said that the Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali are important events linked to the cultural and spiritual identity of Varanasi. "A large number of devotees and tourists from India and abroad visit Varanasi on these occasions. Therefore, all necessary arrangements should be ensured, giving top priority to the convenience, safety, and transportation of devotees," he added.

Promotion of Local Culture and Artists

The Divisional Commissioner stated that local artists and cultural talents should also be given appropriate opportunities in the events. He directed the public to engage with public representatives, gather information about local artists, and prioritise local artists, including the winning participants of the Kashi Sansad Cultural Festival and the students of the Gurukul located near Rajghat.

He directed the establishment of stalls at major ghats and hotels to promote local events, including ODOP products.

Comprehensive Review of Preparations

The meeting reviewed preparations related to cleanliness, lighting, and decoration of the ghats, security arrangements at the Ganga ghats, traffic and parking, electrical systems, drinking water, medical and health facilities, firefighting, and tourist amenities.

Key Directives Issued

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officials to work in coordination with all departments to prepare an action plan for the event and complete preparations within the stipulated timeframe. Special attention should be paid to cleanliness at the ghats and major sites, and adequate security and police deployment should be ensured in view of the large number of devotees.

The DC further directed the Municipal Corporation to clean the silt in time before the event. He said that the Ganga-Jamuni culture, art, music and spiritual tradition of Varanasi should be effectively displayed during the event.

Meeting Attendees and Final Instructions

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, Chief Development Officer Prakhar Kumar, DCP Traffic Anil Kumar Yadav, Secretary Development Authority Ved Prakash, ADM City Rajesh Kumar, ADM Protocol Vinay Singh, along with officials of tourism and related departments, and representatives of Ganga Ghat committees were present in the meeting, and they informed the Divisional Commissioner about the preparations of their respective departments.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all the officials that no negligence should be shown at any level in making the event successful and that all the arrangements to be made should be regularly reviewed. (ANI)