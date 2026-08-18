A six-member Airports Authority of India (AAI) team conducted a preliminary survey in Assam's Majuli for a proposed airport. The project is part of the state government's initiative to improve air connectivity across the state.

AAI team surveys site for Majuli airport

A six-member team of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday conducted a preliminary survey in Assam's Majuli to assess the feasibility of setting up a proposed airport on the river island.

The proposed airport is among four new airport projects announced by the Assam government as part of efforts to strengthen air connectivity across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the projects at a press conference in February this year.

Feasibility study conducted

The AAI team visited several potential locations across Majuli to assess their suitability for the proposed airport. The team included three DGM-level officers -- Sanjay Kaur, Khushiyal Singh and Parvinder Tiwari -- along with AGM Gaurav Kumar, Manager Rohan Maheshwari and Assistant Manager Suresh Kumar.

The officials inspected several locations from Jengraimukh to Darbar Chapori in Kamalabari. During the survey, the team assessed land suitability, geographical conditions, connectivity and other technical aspects related to the proposed airport. Majuli Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak, along with officials from the district administration, police, transport and forest departments, was also present during the survey. The AAI team did not make any official comment on the survey.

Deputy Commissioner expresses optimism

Speaking to reporters about the preliminary survey, Majuli Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak said, "The IIA Competent Authority has arrived in Majuli today for the proposal for the airport in Majuli. We have shown them different places where it is convenient. They have explained to us what the technical work should be like."

"As they said, we will arrange that soon. I think Majuli will get a beautiful airport soon. The airport requires a site 3 km long and about 500-600 metres wide. Can't say for sure about the current location, as a lot of data is required, and we will try to make it where they say is convenient," he added.

The preliminary survey by AAI is being viewed as an important step towards the proposed airport in Majuli and has raised hopes among residents for improved air connectivity to the river island. (ANI)