YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana slammed the TDP government for evading a debate on alleged AP-DSC recruitment irregularities. He demanded a CBI probe, a full legislative discussion, and the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

YSRCP Demands Probe into AP-DSC Irregularities

Andhra Pradesh's Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana said the TDP coalition government was running away from a debate on the alleged irregularities in AP-DSC recruitment for the second consecutive day. He demanded a CBI inquiry into the DSC issue, a full debate in the Legislative Council and the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, according to the release.

Speaking at the Assembly Media Point on Tuesday, Botcha questioned whether teachers had ever been directly appointed under the sports quota without appearing for the DSC examination. He asked whether the government order providing a three per cent sports quota had legal validity and whether it was placed before the Cabinet or the Legislature. He said changes made to the order had left the future of 438 selected candidates uncertain.

Botcha questioned why the government had not released the DSC merit list if there was no paper leak. He said audio and video clips allegedly showing negotiations over jobs had surfaced, but no effective action had been taken. He challenged the government to order a CBI inquiry into the Group-I examinations conducted during the previous YSRCP government as well, saying the party was ready for any investigation.

Botcha said YSRCP would continue its fight until a comprehensive discussion on the DSC irregularities was held in the Legislative Council.

Accusations of Ignoring Farmers' Problems

Referring to drought conditions and farmers' problems, Botcha said YSRCP had sought a discussion in the BAC and an extension of the Assembly session by another two or three days. He said the government had ignored the request and lacked commitment towards farmers.