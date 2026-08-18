Tamil Nadu Extends 1-Year Maternity Leave to Third Child for Women Staff
Tamil Nadu has announced that women government employees will get 365 days of maternity leave for their third child, up from 12 weeks. The state says the move supports women's empowerment and welfare.
Tamil Nadu extends maternity leave for third child to 365 days
Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a major change in maternity leave rules for its women employees, extending the benefit for the birth of a third child from 12 weeks to 365 days.
The decision was announced in the state Assembly on Tuesday by Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar during the demand for grants for his department.
The move means women government employees having a third child will now be eligible for the same one-year maternity leave available for their first two children. A detailed government order is expected to be issued soon to formally implement the announcement.
What has changed
At present, regular women government employees in Tamil Nadu with fewer than two surviving children are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.
However, women employees who already have two or more surviving children are currently eligible for 12 weeks, or 84 days, of maternity leave with full pay.
The new announcement changes the position for employees having their third child. Their maternity leave will be increased from 12 weeks to 365 days.
The government said the decision was linked to its focus on social welfare and women's empowerment.
"Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days," Sarathkumar said in the Assembly.
How the maternity leave rule evolved
Tamil Nadu's maternity leave policy for government employees has been expanded several times over the years.
The leave was originally 90 days. It was increased to six months in 2011 and then to nine months in 2016.
In July 2021, the state increased maternity leave to 365 days for eligible women government employees.
Under the standard eligibility framework, the one-year leave applies to regular women employees who have fewer than two surviving children.
The latest announcement seeks to extend the same 365-day period to the third child, removing the shorter 12-week limit that currently applies in such cases.
Why the announcement matters
The change could provide women government employees with significantly more time to recover from childbirth and care for a newborn.
The difference is substantial. Under the existing provision, a woman having a third child could receive only 84 days of maternity leave. Under the announced change, that period will become 365 days.
It also brings the leave period for a third child in line with the existing one-year benefit available for the first two children.
However, the announcement will need to be formally notified through a government order before the revised provision can be implemented.
A senior government official said a detailed government order would be issued shortly.
What does India's maternity law say?
Tamil Nadu's decision concerns state government employees and should not be confused with the maternity leave rules applicable to all women employees in India.
At the national level, maternity benefits for women working in establishments covered by the law are governed by the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, as amended.
The law provides up to 26 weeks of maternity benefit for a woman with fewer than two surviving children. This includes leave that can be taken before and after childbirth, subject to the conditions prescribed under the Act.
For a woman having two or more surviving children, the statutory maternity benefit is up to 12 weeks.
The law also contains provisions for adopting mothers and commissioning mothers. An eligible adopting mother or commissioning mother can receive 12 weeks of maternity benefit from the date the child is handed over to her, subject to the law's conditions.
The Act also provides maternity benefits in certain cases involving miscarriage or medical termination of pregnancy, as well as leave connected with illness arising from pregnancy, delivery, premature birth, miscarriage or related conditions.
Importantly, maternity benefit rules can differ depending on the category of employment and the applicable service rules. Government employees may be governed by separate central or state service regulations, as is the case with Tamil Nadu government employees.
Maternity leave and job protection
India's maternity law is not only about leave. It also provides protection against dismissal or adverse treatment in certain circumstances because of maternity absence.
Employers covered by the Maternity Benefit Act are generally required to provide the prescribed maternity benefits when the eligibility conditions are met.
The law also includes provisions relating to nursing breaks after returning to work and crèche facilities for establishments meeting the prescribed employee threshold.
Therefore, maternity protection in India combines leave, financial benefit and certain workplace safeguards.
A big move for women and families in Tamil Nadu
The Assembly announcement is an important step, but the practical implementation will depend on the detailed government order.
The order is expected to specify how the revised 365-day maternity leave provision for the third child will operate and which employees will be covered.
Until the government issues the formal order, employees may need to wait for the detailed rules before claiming the extended leave under the new provision.
For Tamil Nadu's women government employees, however, the announcement marks a significant proposed expansion of maternity support. If implemented as announced, the third child will receive the same 365-day maternity leave period as the first two children.
(With inputs from agencies)
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.