Every weekday, Narendra Patil takes up his position on the Dadar Western Line bridge, dedicating two hours of his morning to helping confused commuters find their way.

Mumbai's suburban railway network is the city's beating heart, ferrying millions of commuters through its web of stations every single day. But during the frantic rush-hour crush, finding the right platform or connecting train can be a daunting task, especially for first-time travellers. Amid this daily frenzy, one man has quietly become hope for countless passengers.

Every weekday, Narendra Patil takes up his position on the Dadar Western Line bridge, dedicating two hours of his morning to helping confused commuters find their way. Without expecting recognition or reward, he patiently guides travellers, ensuring they reach their destinations on time and without unnecessary stress.

An Instagram video shared by @trainsofindia showcased his unwavering commitment to assisting strangers with a warm smile and remarkable enthusiasm.

"During the peak hours of Mumbai, a heartwarming yet gentle moment was captured of Mr Narendra Patil (Human Indicator), a resident of Mumbai, stands at Dadar Western Line bridge (connecting the Central Line), who spares two hours every weekday to help Mumbaikars with directions," the accompanying video was captioned.

Stationed at the same spot every morning from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, Patil has become a trusted guide for hundreds of commuters navigating one of Mumbai's busiest railway junctions. Armed only with his extensive knowledge of the city's rail network, he patiently answers every question, making complex routes seem effortless.

"He guides on which platform the Virar fast train will arrive, where to go to board the Borivali slow train, answering endless questions and with his same unmatched energy. How to go to Kalyan or how to go to Panvel, he'll answer and guide you which platform you should go to and which train you should board," it added.

For many regular commuters, Patil is now a familiar face. A quick smile, nod or wave has become a daily gesture of appreciation before they rush off to work. Once the morning peak subsides, Patil quietly heads to his own job, having spent hours helping complete strangers—without asking for anything in return.

The viral video sparked an outpouring of admiration online, with social media users hailing Patil as the embodiment of Mumbai's compassionate and resilient spirit.