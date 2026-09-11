At least 9 people, including women and children, were killed after a speeding Bolero SUV crashed into a truck entering Nagpur-Raipur National Highway near Pimpalgaon in Maharashtra's Bhandara district early Friday. CCTV footage captured the moments before the crash, showing the truck moving towards the highway before the SUV slammed into its rear.

At least nine people, including women and young children, were killed in a devastating road accident on the Nagpur-Raipur National Highway near Pimpalgaon in Maharashtra's Bhandara district early Friday morning. The crash reportedly took place at around 3:30 am when a speeding Bolero SUV travelling towards Nagpur from Raipur in Chhattisgarh collided with the rear of a truck that was entering the highway.

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CCTV captures moments before crash

CCTV footage from the area captured the sequence moments before the collision.

The video shows the truck moving slowly towards the highway from the roadside. As it reaches the road, the Bolero can be seen approaching at high speed before crashing into the rear of the truck within seconds.

The impact was severe, leaving the SUV badly damaged and killing several people travelling in it.

The truck was reportedly coming onto the highway from the area of a petrol pump and dhaba when the collision occurred.

Police launch investigation

Police and emergency personnel rushed to the accident site after receiving information about the crash. Rescue and relief operations were launched at the spot. The identities of all the victims have not yet been made public. The deaths of children have added to the shock.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, including the speed of the Bolero and the manner in which the truck entered the highway.

Officials are also examining the CCTV footage as part of the probe.

The exact sequence of events and the responsibility for the crash will be established as the investigation progresses. Further details about the victims and the circumstances surrounding the accident are awaited.