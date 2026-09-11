BJP's K Surendran blamed mismanagement for Kerala's power crisis. CM VD Satheesan held a review meeting to address the issue, and the KSEB has appealed to the public to reduce power consumption, especially during evening peak hours.

BJP Blames Mismanagement for Crisis

BJP National Secretary K Surendran on Friday criticised the Keralam government over the ongoing power crisis and load-shedding in the State, attributing the shortage directly to systemic administrative failure and mismanagement. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Mismanagement and the failure of the UDF government, what the LDF government has done in the last 10 years, the same thing is repeating."

Pointing to the broader climatic factors like El Niño impacting power generation across India, the BJP leader stressed that other parts of the country, especially those ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have dealt with similar issues. "In many states, especially NDA-ruled states, they overcome—everywhere we overcome it," he said.

CM Chairs Review Meeting

Earlier today, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that directives have been issued to tackle the ongoing electricity crisis in the State during a review meeting held with Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), MG Rajamanickam. The Chief Minister said in an X post, "Chaired an emergency review with the Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha IAS and KSEB CMD M.G. Rajamanickam IAS to address the current power crisis. Directives have been issued for immediate, high-priority actions to resolve the crisis."

KSEB Appeals for Self-Regulation

Meanwhile, Rajamanickam appealed to consumers across the State to practice self-regulation to help navigate the severe deficit. He urged the consumers to strictly limit their power consumption between 6:00 PM and 12:00 AM to in view of the issue. He advised the people of the State to turn off all unnecessary lights and appliances. Restrict air conditioner usage to a minimum and defer electric vehicle charging to off-peak hours.

"My request is, especially between 6:00 and 12:00, please, reduce your usage by switching off unnecessary lights or appliances. Please reduce your demand during the evening time. Charge your EV during peak time. Usage of AC can be restricted to very minimum, wherein it's essential that you can use it. You can combine it with the fan or use the timer setting of the AC," he said.