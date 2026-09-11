Indore beautician was found unconscious inside a hotel room and later declared dead at a hospital, police said. Investigators are searching for businessman Deepak Khandelwal, who was with her shortly before she was found. A preliminary postmortem has indicated hanging, but police are awaiting the short report to establish the exact cause of death.

An Indore beautician, Sonila Sharma, died after being found unconscious inside a hotel room, prompting police to search for a man who was reportedly with her shortly before the incident. Sonila was found unconscious in room number 101 of the LX Hotel in Indore. Police were informed about the incident at around 2 pm. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have intensified efforts to trace Deepak Khandelwal, a pipe businessman who was reportedly present with Sonila inside the hotel room before she was found unconscious.

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Preliminary postmortem indicates possible hanging

Sonila's body was sent for a postmortem examination as part of the investigation. Police said the preliminary findings point towards a possible death by hanging, according to a report by India Today. However, officers are awaiting the short postmortem report before determining the exact cause and circumstances of her death.

Police have not reached a final conclusion about how Sonila died and are continuing to examine different possibilities.

Man reportedly stayed in room for 40 minutes

Investigators have learnt that Sonila arrived at the hotel before Khandelwal. He reportedly reached the room around an hour after her arrival.

According to police, Khandelwal remained inside the room for around 40 minutes before leaving. He then informed hotel staff that Sonila was unconscious inside the room.

Hotel staff arranged for her to be taken to hospital, but doctors could not save her.

Police are now trying to trace Khandelwal, whose account could be important in establishing what happened inside room number 101 before Sonila was found unconscious.

CCTV footage examined

CCTV footage from the hotel has also become part of the investigation.

The footage reportedly shows Sonila being taken to a car and transported to hospital. Police are examining the recordings to establish the sequence of events and verify the movements of people connected to the case.

Investigators are also looking at what happened before and after Khandelwal left the room.

Family statements being recorded

Police are recording statements from Sonila's family members as the investigation continues. Following the postmortem, her family took her body to Rajgarh for the last rites.

Officials said more details are expected after the short postmortem report is received and Khandelwal is questioned. Police are continuing efforts to locate him and establish the circumstances that led to Sonila's death.

At present, police have not publicly concluded that Khandelwal was responsible for her death, and the circumstances surrounding the case remain under investigation.