Kerala CM VD Satheesan held an emergency meeting to address the state's power crisis. KSEB CMD MG Rajamanickam has appealed to consumers for self-regulation as peak evening demand has surged to over 5,000 MW, causing a 1,000 MW shortage.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday said that directives have been issued to tackle the ongoing electricity crisis in the State during a review meeting held with Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), MG Rajamanickam.

The Chief Minister said in an X post, "Chaired an emergency review with the Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha IAS and KSEB CMD M.G. Rajamanickam IAS to address the current power crisis. Directives have been issued for immediate, high-priority actions to resolve the crisis."

KSEB Cites Unprecedented Demand Surge

After the meeting, Rajamanickam appealed to consumers across the State to practice self-regulation to help navigate the severe deficit.

Speaking to ANI, Rajamanickam said that normally the power demand in Keralam in the month of September hovers between 3,900 MW and 4,200 MW, levels that the state’s internal generation capabilities can comfortably meet. However, erratic weather and high temperatures have driven peak evening demand above 5,000 MW, reaching up to 5,200 MW in recent days.

"At this point of time, especially when you look at the past week, our demand in Kerala is more than 5,000 MW, which is unusual. Because generally in September, if you take Kerala demand, it hovers around 3,900 MW to 4,200 MW. We have sufficient power generation to satisfy that 3,900 to 4,200. When it comes to 5,200, which is unusual and sudden, at the same time, nowhere in India is that power available; we had to undergo the 1,000 MW shortage. So that 1,000 MW shortage at the peak time is the reason for the power regulations during the evening and night times," he said.

Nationwide Shortage Worsens Crisis

He further noted that the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre recently informed KSEB of a nationwide shortage totalling nearly 12,000 MW, triggered by coal availability issues and reduced central grid output. Consequently, the Grid Controller of India has instructed utilities to enforce grid discipline.

Rajamanickam underlined that the State had to restrict power due to the unavailability of electricity for purchase in the open market.

"We have received a letter from Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre wherein almost close to 12,000 MW of power is short across all of India. So the Grid Controller has asked us to maintain grid stability and grid discipline. But unfortunately, this is a period in which power demand is also very high, but at the same time, the power availability is too less than the demand," he said.

Appeal for Consumer Self-Regulation

"We have to come together and solve this issue. It is not that power is available elsewhere where we can purchase the power so that we can solve the issue. The issue is that even if we try, if power is not available, we have no choice other than self-regulating ourselves in the usage "

"At this point of time, we were able to, or we will be able to provide, say, 4,500 MW of power, but evening peak demand goes, I mean, more than 5,000 MW. So, combinedly, all together in Kerala, all of us have to come together, and combinedly we have to reduce this power demand to, say, for example, less than 4,500 MW; then that power or load restriction will not be there," he added.

How to Reduce Power Consumption

Further, the CMD of Kerala State Electricity Board urged consumers to strictly limit their power consumption between 6:00 PM and 12:00 AM in view of the issue. He advised the people of the State to turn off all unnecessary lights and appliances. Restrict air conditioner usage to a minimum and defer electric vehicle charging to off-peak hours.

"My request is, especially between 6:00 PM and 12:00 AM, please reduce your usage by switching off unnecessary lights or appliances. Please reduce your demand during the evening time. Charge your EV during peak time. Usage of AC can be restricted to a minimum, where it's essential that you can use it. You can combine it with the fan or use the timer setting of the AC," he said.

(ANI)