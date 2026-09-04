Four sisters, including their 11-year-old cousin, died after their moped collided with a private college bus near Elachipalayam in Tamil Nadu. Two died at the scene and two while being taken to hospital. Police registered a case, while the bus driver surrendered. A video of the crash has since triggered fresh questions online about road safety.

Four girls, including three sisters and their 11-year-old cousin, died after the moped they were travelling on collided with a private college bus near Elachipalayam in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as S Kalaichelvi, 19, her sisters Nivedha, 15, and Dhanushree, 11, and their cousin R Abinaya, 11. All four were residents of Sakkarampalayam. Kalaichelvi was a second-year student at a government college, while Nivedha was studying in Class XI and Dhanushree in Class VII. Abinaya was a Class VI student, according to a report by Times of India.

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Police on Elachipalayam accident

Police said Kalaichelvi had picked up her two sisters and Abinaya from their school near Elachipalayam and was taking them home on the moped when the crash occurred.

The impact threw all four riders off the two-wheeler. Kalaichelvi and Nivedha died at the spot, while Dhanushree and Abinaya died while being taken to hospital, police said.

The bus involved in the crash belongs to a private educational institution near Rasipuram.

Elachipalayam police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. The bus driver, identified as 30-year-old Praveen of Rasipuram, surrendered at Tiruchengode police station.

Family left devastated

Kalaichelvi, Nivedha and Dhanushree were the daughters of vegetable traders Sekar and Amudha. Their cousin Abinaya was the daughter of Sekar’s brother Rameshbabu and Vasantha.

Kalaichelvi’s education had reportedly been supported by former district collector S Uma, as her father is suffering from cancer.

The deaths have left the families and residents of Sakkarampalayam devastated, with four young lives lost in a single road crash.

Crash video sparks questions online

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, leaving users shocked. Some questioned whether the moped suddenly moved into the bus's path, while others have raised concerns about braking, road awareness and the safety of carrying multiple people on a two-wheeler.

The exact circumstances leading to the collision are under police investigation.