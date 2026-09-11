A family dispute over car loan verification turned violent in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area after a woman returned to her father's home with a friend and pointed a pistol at him and her sister-in-law. The incident was captured on CCTV near the house in Vrindavan Garden Colony. Police registered a case against Priyanka Tomar and her friend.

A dispute over car loan verification turned violent in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area after a woman allegedly pointed a pistol at her father and sister-in-law and even threatened to shoot them. The incident was captured on CCTV. The incident took place around 5 pm on September 8 at a house in Vrindavan Garden Colony, according to a complaint filed by the woman's father, Hitesh Tomar.

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Dispute over car loan verification

Tomar told police that his daughter, Priyanka Tomar, 30, who had been living away from the family home for around two-and-a-half years, arrived at the house with a female friend, according to a report by India Today.

The two reportedly spoke to Tomar about verification needed for a car loan that Priyanka had applied for. When he refused to carry out the verification, an argument broke out between father and daughter.

According to the complaint, the disagreement soon turned into verbal abuse and a physical confrontation. Priyanka allegedly assaulted her father during the argument.

Her sister-in-law intervened, after which she too was allegedly involved in a scuffle with Priyanka. The commotion drew the attention of neighbours, who reached the house. Priyanka and her friend then reportedly left the spot.

Woman allegedly returns with pistol

Police said the situation escalated further when Priyanka allegedly returned around 25 minutes later with her friend. She is accused of forcing her way into the house after bringing down the main gate. Once inside, she allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at her father and sister-in-law.

She allegedly threatened to kill them before the two family members moved upstairs to protect themselves.

The woman and her friend subsequently left the house, police said. CCTV cameras installed near the house reportedly captured the incident.

The footage allegedly shows the woman holding a pistol while confronting her father and sister-in-law. Police are examining the recording along with other evidence as they investigate the allegations.

The footage is expected to help investigators establish the sequence of events and verify the claims made in the complaint.

Case registered, search underway

A case was registered at Sahibabad police station on September 9 against Priyanka Tomar and her friend on the basis of Hitesh Tomar's complaint.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sahibabad) Amit Saxena said police teams were conducting searches to locate the accused.

Police are continuing to examine the CCTV footage and other available evidence. Further legal action will follow after the accused are traced and the evidence is assessed, officials said.