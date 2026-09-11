The MCD has intensified its enforcement action against unauthorised constructions in Delhi, carrying out 25 demolition drives across all 12 zones. The civic body is also conducting a citywide survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations.

MCD Intensifies Action on Illegal Constructions

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its enforcement action against unauthorised construction, dangerous buildings and violations of the city’s planning and building regulations, carrying out 25 demolition drives across all 12 zones on Friday.

The civic body said four properties were also sealed, six show-cause notices were issued, and four demolition orders were passed during the day’s operation. The latest action comes a day after the MCD carried out a larger enforcement exercise, in which 41 properties were demolished, and another 61 were sealed for violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and building bye-laws.

Demolitions Across the Capital

On Friday, enforcement action covered several parts of the capital. Demolitions were reported from Satya Niketan in the South Zone, Vasant Kunj in the Southwest Zone, Burari in the North Zone, Shalimar Bagh in the Keshavpuram Zone, and Krishna Park in the Central Zone. Action was also taken at Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar and Chandu Nagar in Nehru Vihar in the Northeast Zone. In Old Delhi, the MCD carried out demolition work at a property in Delhi Gate Bazaar, Daryaganj. Officials said two roof panels on the fifth floor were demolished and cut down with the assistance of personnel from Daryaganj police station.

MCD officials said the citywide drive is aimed at checking unauthorised and potentially dangerous constructions and ensuring that properties comply with the MPD and applicable building regulations.

Survey of PG Accommodations Underway

Alongside the demolition and sealing drives, the civic body has been conducting a citywide survey of paying guest (PG) accommodation. According to the MCD, its field teams have so far identified 1,523 buildings operating as PG accommodations across Delhi, with an estimated 33,500 occupants living in these properties.

The civic body is now compiling the information collected during the survey and said further action will be taken wherever violations are found, in accordance with the applicable rules. The survey is part of the MCD’s broader effort to bring PG accommodation under closer regulatory scrutiny, particularly in areas where such establishments operate from buildings that may not comply with planning or safety norms.

The civic body said enforcement operations will continue across all 12 zones of Delhi. (ANI)