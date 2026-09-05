A cheerful video showing young engineering students posing inside their car has surfaced days after all of them were killed in a horrific road accident in Keralam. The friends can be seen sitting comfortably inside their new car, smiling and posing for the camera. One of them appears to be recording the video of them all while another is seen driving.

There is no sign in the footage of what was about to happen just hours later.

#Kerala Eight engineering college students from Tamil Nadu lost their lives in a horrific accident where their car collided with a lorry parked on the roadside in Thrissur.



The eight deceased were students of PSNA College of Engineering in Dindigul.#Thrissur pic.twitter.com/e6mBYzDmDl — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 5, 2026

Eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed when their car rammed into the rear of a parked goods lorry on the under-construction National Highway 66 at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district of Keralam late Friday night, police said.



The tragic accident occurred at… https://t.co/TAOd3qVvKh pic.twitter.com/8w2pdmQYCM — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 5, 2026

The eight students, all from Tamil Nadu, were killed when their car crashed into the rear of a parked goods lorry on the under-construction National Highway 66 in Thrissur district late Friday night.