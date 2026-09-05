Tamil Nadu Engineering Students Seen Smiling In Video Hours Before Keralam Crash (WATCH)
A video showing 8 Tamil Nadu engineering students happily posing inside their car has surfaced after all of them were killed in a highway crash in Keralam’s Thrissur. The friends were travelling towards Kodungallur when their car hit a parked lorry.
Keralam highway crash: Happy moments captured before tragedy
A cheerful video showing young engineering students posing inside their car has surfaced days after all of them were killed in a horrific road accident in Keralam. The friends can be seen sitting comfortably inside their new car, smiling and posing for the camera. One of them appears to be recording the video of them all while another is seen driving.
There is no sign in the footage of what was about to happen just hours later.
#Kerala Eight engineering college students from Tamil Nadu lost their lives in a horrific accident where their car collided with a lorry parked on the roadside in Thrissur.
The eight deceased were students of PSNA College of Engineering in Dindigul.#Thrissur pic.twitter.com/e6mBYzDmDl
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 5, 2026
Eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed when their car rammed into the rear of a parked goods lorry on the under-construction National Highway 66 at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district of Keralam late Friday night, police said.
The tragic accident occurred at… https://t.co/TAOd3qVvKh pic.twitter.com/8w2pdmQYCM
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 5, 2026
The eight students, all from Tamil Nadu, were killed when their car crashed into the rear of a parked goods lorry on the under-construction National Highway 66 in Thrissur district late Friday night.
Eight friends killed in seconds
The accident took place at around 11.42pm at Panambikkunnu Centre in the Kaipamangalam area.
Police said the car was travelling from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur when it approached a diversion on the highway. The vehicle reportedly hit the parked lorry at high speed.
The impact was devastating. The front of the car was pushed completely underneath the heavy vehicle, trapping the occupants inside.
💔 Tragic road accident in Kerala
Eight engineering students from Dindigul’s PSNA College were killed after their car crashed into a parked, fully loaded lorry on the National Highway at Kaipamangalam, Thrissur.
The impact was so severe that the car was badly crushed, forcing… pic.twitter.com/GNs5VZnElm
— qpzm news (@qpzmnews) September 5, 2026
All 8 students dead
Truck was park on the overtaking lane which is illegal without any tail lamp or parking lighs
Highway bit under construction, locals were raising multiple safety complaints including mla but @NHAI_Official as usual doesnt attend any safety meetings
Car must… https://t.co/LJQzFE5Az5 pic.twitter.com/2ywEvyYs0t
— Adarsh gult (@curryputtar) September 5, 2026
Residents, police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene after hearing the crash. Rescuers had to cut open the badly damaged car to reach the passengers.
All eight occupants died at the scene.
Who were the students?
The victims were students of PSNA College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.
Police identified five of them as Surya, Yuvasanjith, Joshua, Murali and Jeeva, all from Dindigul. Santhosh and Prasanna were from Madurai, while Vishva was from Salem.
Their families have been informed about the deaths. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations at Thrissur Medical College and will be handed over to relatives after the procedures are completed.
They were on a holiday trip
Preliminary police findings suggest that the students had travelled to Keralam for a holiday.
Police said some of their families were not aware that the youngsters had made the trip.
The newly surfaced video has now added an emotional dimension to the tragedy. The students appear relaxed and happy as they spend time together, unaware that their journey would end in a fatal crash.
Police blame lorry parking
Thrissur Rural District Police Chief Mohammad Nadeem said the manner in which the goods lorry had been parked was a major factor in the crash.
The lorry, registered in Maharashtra, had been left near a diversion on the highway despite restrictions on heavy vehicles parking in such a manner.
The driver allegedly fled immediately after the collision. Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
A special investigation team has been formed to trace the driver, and police have located the lorry's owner.
NHAI and contractor also under scrutiny
Police said the investigation will not be limited to the lorry driver.
Authorities will also examine the role of the National Highways Authority of India and the contractor involved in the road work. Investigators will check whether adequate warning signs, barricades and other safety measures had been put in place around the diversion.
The investigation will determine how the accident happened and whether failures in highway safety contributed to the deaths.
(With inputs from agencies)
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