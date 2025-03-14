LIVE NOW

Mar 14, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 14: Jio Airfiber leads 5G FWA boom: 85% of 2M new connections in Q3 belong to Reliance Jio

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:01 AM IST

Jio Airfiber leads 5G FWA boom: 85% of 2M new connections in Q3 belong to Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio leads India's 5G FWA expansion, adding 2 million homes in Q3 FY25, with 70% of new connections beyond top cities. Jio AirFiber now serves 4.5 million homes, targeting 100 million. India is poised to become the top 5G FWA market by 2027.

8:14 AM IST

Indian Coast Guard ensures safe passage for 3,400 pilgrims to Katchatheevu for St.Antony's festival

The Indian Coast Guard deployed ships and aircraft to ensure the safety of 3,400 Indian pilgrims traveling to Sri Lanka's Katchatheevu Island for the annual St. Antony’s Church festival. Security coverage includes life jackets, medical aid, and coordination with the Sri Lankan Navy.

8:11 AM IST

'Bharat's giant leap': ISRO's SpaDeX de-docking paves way for India's space station, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed ISRO's successful SpaDeX satellite de-docking as a key step toward India's space station ambitions. The mission, launched via PSLV-C60, showcased India's expertise in docking technology, which is crucial for future projects like Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, and Bharatiya Antriksha Station.

