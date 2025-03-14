Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu?

D Udaya Kumar designed the Indian rupee symbol, now Tamil Nadu is replacing it. Kumar's design, a blend of Indian and Roman scripts, won a national contest and reflects his deep connection to Tamil Nadu and design expertise.

Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu? dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 6:19 PM IST

D Udaya Kumar is the mastermind behind the Indian rupee symbol, which was adopted in 2010. What's fascinating is that Kumar, a Tamilian, designed the symbol that the Tamil Nadu government has now decided to replace with a new logo featuring the Tamil alphabet 'Ru'.

Also Read: Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case, court cites 'seriousness of charges'

Kumar's journey to creating the rupee symbol began with a nationwide contest organized by the Indian government. His design was chosen from over 3,000 entries, and he received a prize of Rs 2.5 lakh. The symbol is a unique blend of Indian and Roman letters, with the capital 'R' and Devanagri 'Ra' representing rupaiah. The two horizontal stripes at the top symbolize the national flag and the "equal to" sign.

As the son of N Dharmalingam, a former DMK MLA, Kumar's connection to Tamil Nadu runs deep. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture and a Master's Degree in Design (visual communication). Kumar also completed his PhD in design from the Industrial Design Centre, IIT Bombay. His areas of interest also include visual communication design, architecture, and design research, with a focus on Tamil typography.

Kumar has worked as a senior designer and design head for a monthly magazine and is currently a professor at IIT Guwahati. When asked about the Tamil Nadu government's decision to replace his design, Kumar took it in stride, saying that as a designer, one must be prepared to face criticism and challenges.

Also Read: Chennai doctor's family shattered by Rs 5 crore debt: All four found dead in suspected suicide

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in Bengaluru gold smuggling case ddr

Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case, court cites 'seriousness of charges'

Chennai doctor's family shattered by Rs 5 crore debt: All four found dead in suspected suicide ddr

Chennai doctor's family shattered by Rs 5 crore debt: All four found dead in suspected suicide

Reserve Bank of India wins UK's Digital Transformation Award 2025 for in-house tech innovations Pravaah and Sarthi ddr

RBI wins UK's Digital Transformation Award 2025 for in-house tech innovations

Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel dmn

Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel

Pakistan: PoGB residents protest over severe power shortages and transformer failure amid Ramadan dmn

Pakistan: PoGB residents protest over severe power shortages and transformer failure amid Ramadan

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 HRD

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013

England first 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces snt

England's 1st 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces

Crown Castle Stock Gains Premarket After $8.5B Deal To Sell Small Cells And Fiber Solutions: Retail’s Divided

Crown Castle Stock Gains Premarket After $8.5B Deal To Sell Small Cells And Fiber Solutions: Retail’s Divided

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in Bengaluru gold smuggling case ddr

Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case, court cites 'seriousness of charges'

Recent Videos

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Plays Holi at Delhi Residence | Asianet Newsable

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Plays Holi at Delhi Residence | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon